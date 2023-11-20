KayAnn Engleman’s Newly Released “Pathways to Joy” is a Reflective Resource for Spiritual Growth Through Focused Journal Prompts
“Pathways to Joy” from Christian Faith Publishing author KayAnn Engleman is a thoughtful and interactive workbook that shares a deeply personal journey that will empower others to face their most halting challenges.
Millerton, PA, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Pathways to Joy”: an empowering self-help experience. “Pathways to Joy” is the creation of published author KayAnn Engleman, a dedicated wife, mother of three, and grandmother to nine who is a certified Master Mental Health Coach specializing in grief and loss.
Engleman shares, “Welcome on the journey in Pathways to Joy. You will embark on a journey that everyone will face at one time or another, and for many, it will be several times. It is called the valley of the shadow of death, as described in Psalm 23. The main focus of the valley of the shadow of death is that we go through it! We don’t set up camp and make a permanent dwelling; we go through it! Difficulties are not our destiny, but it leads to our destiny.
“My difficulties have brought a destiny for me to write Pathways to Joy. For far too many, the valley of the shadow of death becomes a lonely place, making it more difficult to get through. In Pathways to Joy, I share with you one of my most difficult times while prompting you to share yours. We will take this journey together.
“Every person has a story to tell, and I believe it is vital to have someone to share your story with. This one-month soul-care-prompting book will guide you in steps to stay close to the Lord, keeping loneliness at bay. Following the example of Paul’s letters, you are encouraged to give thanks, give praise, pray continually, confess to one another, build up your faith, and proclaim the good news. Be encouraged, my brother and sister. You are not alone. If at any time, you need someone to talk to you can reach me or a team member at pathwaystojoybook@gmail.com. Our goal is to biblically guide you through your journey and be the living example of Ecclesiastes 4:9–10: 'Two are better than one… For if they fall one will lift up his companion.' We are with you and for you. Be encouraged. You are going to make it! You are not alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, KayAnn Engleman’s new book presents readers with an interactive opportunity for diving deep into our personal struggles and learning how to keep close with God for reassurance, empowerment, and comfort.
Consumers can purchase “Pathways to Joy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pathways to Joy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
