Brian L. Darden’s Newly Released "Trust the Process" is a Compassionate Discussion of the Challenges That Attempt to Push Us from God
“Trust the Process,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brian L. Darden, is a thoughtful resource for encouragement and empowerment during times of struggle and uncertainty.
Grayson, GA, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Trust the Process”: a potent reminder of the need to lean into God when going through life’s valleys. “Trust the Process” is the creation of published author Brian L. Darden.
Darden shares, “Have you ever felt like you were being punished for doing good? Have you suffered setbacks even though you have stepped up and taken over in uncertain and shaky situations? Or maybe you have been passed up on promotions because of forces of darkness that you didn’t even know were against you? Have you been 'persecuted for righteousness’ sake?' Trust the Process can help you navigate some of life’s challenges. What I have learned and am still learning is sometimes what God has for you is bigger than the place that you are in.
"What you are going through isn’t fair, and it seems like around every corner the enemy is trying to make you give up. The dream God has placed in you is too big; the vision just seems to be so far out of reach because of your current situation. Your dreams and visions require resources that physically seem impossible, and your soul is in anguish because it feels like you have been believing in a move of God for a lifetime. Trust the Process will shine some light in these uncertain and trying times.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian L. Darden’s new book will encourage readers to get closer with God in spite of the stumbling blocks that seek to delay our spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Trust the Process” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trust the Process,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
