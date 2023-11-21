Rebecca Leatherwood’s Newly Released “Underneath This Smile: Based on the blog, Rebecca’s Challenge” is a Touching Devotional Style Work
“Underneath This Smile: Based on the blog, Rebecca’s Challenge” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Leatherwood is an enjoyable resource for daily inspiration and encouragement in the search for closeness with one’s faith.
Jackson, GA, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Underneath This Smile: Based on the blog, Rebecca’s Challenge”: a heartwarming opportunity to find comfort and empowerment. “Underneath This Smile: Based on the blog, Rebecca’s Challenge” is the creation of published author Rebecca Leatherwood.
Leatherwood shares, “Underneath This Smile is based on the blog Rebecca’s Challenge. Rebecca started her writing career at eighteen years old with a blog that has now been turned into the devotional Underneath This Smile. This devotional is designed for everyone and covers topics that everybody faces in life. Rebecca also talks about her personal life, her experiences, and her walk with Christ. She has a unique approach in relating to people while looking through the lenses of the Bible. The goal of Underneath This Smile is to help and encourage you in your daily life while you walk with Christ. Rebecca hopes she touches your heart in a sensitive way. Rebecca wants you to feel like you have always known her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Leatherwood’s new book shares personal reflections, relevant scripture, and an uplifting message of God’s promise.
Consumers can purchase “Underneath This Smile: Based on the blog, Rebecca’s Challenge” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Underneath This Smile: Based on the blog, Rebecca’s Challenge,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Leatherwood shares, “Underneath This Smile is based on the blog Rebecca’s Challenge. Rebecca started her writing career at eighteen years old with a blog that has now been turned into the devotional Underneath This Smile. This devotional is designed for everyone and covers topics that everybody faces in life. Rebecca also talks about her personal life, her experiences, and her walk with Christ. She has a unique approach in relating to people while looking through the lenses of the Bible. The goal of Underneath This Smile is to help and encourage you in your daily life while you walk with Christ. Rebecca hopes she touches your heart in a sensitive way. Rebecca wants you to feel like you have always known her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Leatherwood’s new book shares personal reflections, relevant scripture, and an uplifting message of God’s promise.
Consumers can purchase “Underneath This Smile: Based on the blog, Rebecca’s Challenge” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Underneath This Smile: Based on the blog, Rebecca’s Challenge,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories