New Firearms Guide 14th Edition with 24,200 Printable Gun Manuals, Schematics, Blueprints, and Old Catalogs is Published

Impressum Media Inc. proudly announces the imminent release of the 14th Edition of the Firearms Guide by Chris Mijic. This new edition contains significantly updated values and information reflecting new changes in the gun industry. For the year 2023/2024, it introduces an impressive array of new firearm makes and models, alongside the inclusion of 3,000 newly added gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and old guns & ammo catalogs.