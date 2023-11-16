Loveforce International Releases New Music from Bobby Jonz, Bobby Long, inRchild and Covid-19
Santa Clarita, CA, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 17, Loveforce International Release four new Digital Music Singles by four different recording artists. Two will be by the Label’s two Bobbys (Bobby Jonz and Bobby Long). One will be by an Alternative Rock band named after a disease, Covid-19. One will be by inRchild.
The New Digital Music Single by Bobby Jonz is entitled “Shape Up Or Ship Out.” It is a Chicago Style Blues Song featuring strong lead guitar work and sung impeccably by song master Bobby Jonz. The lyric revolves around a man who has let things slide and his woman is giving him an ultimatum to either shape up or ship out. It’s one of the final songs Jonz recorded in his 61 year singing career and it is memorable in that it shows that at 84 he still had it.
The latest Digital music single by inRchild is entitled “When The Blues Is Your Only Friend.” Imagine that you are in a bad situation and end up in a jail cell. You notice that there is a man sitting next to you in your cell. He introduces himself as The Blues personified. He tells you a story about all of the times he was with you. Would you believe him? That is the plot of this song and the lyrics are the words to the story he tells.
The new Digital Music Single by Bobby Long is entitled “Bobby’s Boogie.” It is an energetic Rock instrumental with kicking drums, a walking bass and wailing guitar. It has a live sound to it despite the fact that it is a studio recording.
The new Digital Music Single by Covid-19 is entitled “Theme Music for Lazy People.” Did you ever know someone who is completely lazy? Covid-19 has created some theme music for those lazy people. It's an Indie Rock song with a touch of Grunge. The song is energetic in its beats but a lazy lead guitar drags along behind them slowing the piece down and giving it a theme that is actually lazy but happy. It could be something you might play whenever the slacker in your life walks by.
“We have four strong songs this week including one of the last songs recorded by Bobby Jonz,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. Our releases this week are imaginative twists on the Rock, Soul and Blues genres,” he continued.
The four new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
