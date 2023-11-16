RBDC Interns in Washington D.C.
Rexburg, ID, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On October 31, Research and Business Development Center (RBDC) interns, Maxwell Erickson and Kelly Peterson, traveled to Washington D.C. to present with Tom Sanders at the CMAA2023 hosted by the Construction Management Association of America.
The primary purpose of the research presented was to determine the impact of the COVID pandemic on the commercial and residential construction industry. The study examined the impact on the supply chain, labor market and rates, material costs and other factors that impact the overall cost of commercial construction. The findings of the team provided valuable information for government policy and business strategy makers on how to deal with the current, post-pandemic environment.
Tom Sanders with MOCA Systems, Inc attended the conference with Maxwell and Kelly to present the research completed by a separate team of RBDC students during the spring. MOCA Systems, Inc provides innovative services and technologies for owners, designers, and contractors to plan, monitor, and deliver projects efficiently from start to finish.
Maxwell recently graduated from BYU-Idaho as an economics major and Kelly is a mathematical sciences applied statistics major with a minor in data science. Maxwell has been working with the RBDC for over a year and Kelly started this spring.
“This experience helped me translate a considerable amount of data-driven research and preparation directly into a presentation that helped senior figures within the industry make better decisions,” explains Maxwell.
About the RBDC
The Research and Business Development Center (RBDC) is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit with a mission to provide undergraduate students with meaningful work experience to better prepare them for careers and life. The RBDC connects BYU-Idaho students with clients to work on business-related projects that deliver value to both student and client.
