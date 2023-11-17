Chuck Potter’s Newly Released "Founder, Only a Pit Stop" is an Informative Resource for Anyone Working Within the Horse Industry
“Founder, Only a Pit Stop” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Potter is a knowledgeable study of the anatomical, nutritional, and environmental realities that contribute to the complex needs of horses of all breeds.
Dakota, MN, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Founder, Only a Pit Stop”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking to understand the meticulous care and knowledge needed to be a responsible horse owner. “Founder, Only a Pit Stop” is the creation of published author Chuck Potter, who spent twenty years working in US Special Forces and military intelligence, and in addition to doing bodyguard work in hostile areas, he has facilitated communications systems, working in countries as diverse as Egypt, Japan, the Philippines, Vanuatu, Iraq, Australia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Jordan, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Sweden. He holds an associate degree in computer programming and technology from Pierce College and a BS in equine studies from Post College. He is a graduate of the Minnesota School of Horseshoeing. Potter studies problems and forms solutions that are effective and safe while also keeping the horse and owner a central focus. His ability to combine farrier science with new concepts has resulted in patents for devices that save many horses around the world.
Potter shares, “Founder, Only a Pit Stop, is based on Potter’s direct and effective experience in working with foundered horses and provides guidelines on how to help your horse. In years of speaking with frustrated and concerned horse owners, Potter came to realize that many questions in the equine industry are often answered with treatments that prove to be ineffective––especially when dealing with foundered horses. The book covers some of the follies of an industry that––aside from veterinarians––requires no licensure or regulation of its workers, which leaves many horses and their owners vulnerable when a complex problem arises. Every horse owner must advocate for their horse, but horse owners are often faced with a daunting task when trying to sift through misinformation and outdated modalities. Founder, Only a Pit Stop, can help you save your horse’s life and your bank account during what is often the most painful time in the horse's life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Potter’s new book offers readers a detailed and articulate exploration of key knowledge and cutting-edge research and development that could lead to correcting a painful malady for horses.
Consumers can purchase “Founder, Only a Pit Stop” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Founder, Only a Pit Stop,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
