HealthONE and HCA Healthcare Named a Best Employed for Veterans by Military Times
This is the fourth consecutive year to be recognized.
Denver, CO, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE, as a part of HCA Healthcare, today announced that it has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times. This recognition highlights the efforts that HCA Healthcare makes to recruit, retain and support current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers. Since 2012, HCA Healthcare has hired more than 60,000 veterans, active-duty and reserve personnel and military spouses.
The Military Times 2023 Best for Vets: Employers ranking is an editorially independent, highly respected analysis of the policies and practices that make companies an attractive place to work for both current employees and future job seekers within the military community. Rankings are based on the results of a voluntary survey which seeks to capture the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans and their families when choosing an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, are given the most weight in scoring.
“Those in the military have a sense of duty, honor, courage and selflessness that inspires all of us. Their service has changed the course of history and we all enjoy our freedoms because of them,” stated Chad Christianson, President and CEO of HealthONE. “Our desire as a workplace of choice for our veteran colleagues is to provide ongoing support in the workplace and beyond, and we are a better organization as a result of their commitment.”
Year to date, HCA Healthcare has hired more than 6,000 veterans, active-duty and reserve personnel and military spouses. The organization also provides pathways for non-traditional military talent to find meaningful employment opportunities in healthcare through partnerships with Hiring Our Heroes, 50-Strong and local veteran service organizations across the country. HCA Healthcare also maintains a Veterans Colleague Network which helps promote community and purpose and has also been successful in helping recently transitioned veterans navigate the civilian workforce. For those who wish to continue serving, HCA Healthcare offers military leave and supplemental pay to eligible colleagues to serve as active duty military while working at HCA Healthcare.
HCA Healthcare has a long history of supporting veterans and their families. In 2011, HCA Healthcare joined the Veteran Jobs Mission as an inaugural employer member, committed to the coalition’s goal of hiring 100,000 veterans by 2020. In 2012, HCA Healthcare joined the second cohort of the Department of Defense’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership in order to formalize its commitment to hiring military spouses. In 2013, HCA Healthcare joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes national advisory councils on veteran and military spouse employment, and, in 2015, HCA Healthcare received the Lee Anderson Award for overall excellence in hiring and retaining veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses. In 2018, HCA Healthcare was an inaugural employer partner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s “Hiring 100,000 Military Spouses” campaign and has since hired more than 7,000 military spouses. In 2019, HCA Healthcare and the U.S. Army Medical Recruitment Brigade created the Patriot Partnership Program providing specialized education and training for physician residency and fellowship programs nationwide. In 2021, HCA Healthcare received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition given by Employer Support of the National Guard and Reserves (ESGR).
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country two consecutive years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
