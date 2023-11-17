Jason Woody, President and CEO of Lions World Vision Institute Celebrates 33 Years of Growth and Success

Jason K. Woody, the Lions World Vision Institute President and CEO, marks 33 years of dedicated service. Alongside his committed team, he has played a pivotal role in delivering the "gift of sight" to more than 500,000 individuals globally. His unwavering dedication to aiding the visually impaired is evident through his three-decade-long tenure with the Lions World Vision Institute.