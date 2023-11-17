Jason Woody, President and CEO of Lions World Vision Institute Celebrates 33 Years of Growth and Success
Tampa, FL, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jason K. Woody, the Lions World Vision Institute President and CEO, marks 33 years of dedicated service. Alongside his committed team, he has played a pivotal role in delivering the "gift of sight" to more than 500,000 individuals globally. His unwavering dedication to aiding the visually impaired is evident through his three-decade-long tenure with the Lions World Vision Institute.
"I am grateful and excited to mark 33 wonderful years with LWVI today!" said Woody. "It has been an incredible journey, and I am proud of our contributions to the advancements of sight restoration. I am inspired by the talented individuals I work alongside and the innovative solutions we create."
Woody knows the impact of eye donation firsthand, stating, “Eye donation has profoundly impacted my family, personally affecting me. My grandmother and two sisters were generous contributors as eye donors, transforming a transplant recipient’s life through the gift of sight.”
Jason serves on several boards and committees, including the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, and Donate Life America. He is also instrumental in advancing the interests of the public in increasing the number of organ and tissue donors within the state.
Woody is a lifelong resident of Florida and enjoys spending time with his family. He is passionate about traveling the open road and can often be found cruising on his Harley Davidson.
About Lions World Vision Institute
Lions World Vision Institute is a global nonprofit dedicated to honoring vision as a basic human right. Our work reaches around the globe and includes compassionate donation and transplant services, innovative research and technologies, vision services and education in local and international communities. With our worldwide network of supporters, surgeons, and research leaders, we work tirelessly to honor donors’ gifts by protecting and restoring sight for hundreds of thousands of people. Together we are transforming lives around the world. Support our life-changing work so the world can see. Visit our website to see how you can be the difference in someone’s sight: www.LWVI.org
