Gift Ideas for Readers and Travelers Highlight Destinations in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and More, from K.Co Press

Dallas, TX, November 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- This holiday season, delight book lovers and travel aficionados with a coffee table book from K.Co Press. The Dallas, Texas publisher offers art books and travel coffee table pictorials that are beautiful, interesting to read and cover off-the-path destinations.“From the Texas panhandle, plains and frontier region to its beaches, piney woods and hill country vistas, we offer a wide selection of books that celebrate some of the state’s best destinations, many of which are considered hidden gems,” said K.Co Press founder Stephanie Khattak. "Our books also feature the mountains of Oklahoma, Louisiana bayous and more places that make the region exceptional."These bookish gifts are unique in the marketplace and can resonate with many readers.“We feature destinations that aren’t often showcased in other fine art books, and we are delighted to know that our work brings joy to people who love and are deeply connected to these places," Khattak said.Popular titles include:Howdy, Neighbor! Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and New MexicoISBN: 979-8-218-09579-6, $65Frontiers ISBN: 979-8-218-20996-4, $65Shorelines ISBN: 979-8-218-28812-9, $65Books are available for purchase at kcoarts.com.About K.Co Press:Dallas-based K.Co Press produces art books, travel photography books and special editions that celebrate creative destinations, visual arts and artists that inspire. From large coffee table books to image-heavy paperbacks and single-subject publications, our current and planned catalog is designed to spark inspiration.Connect on Instagram, on Facebook or visit www.kcoarts.com to learn more. K.Co Press is a publishing initiative of custom content studio K.Co Arts, LLC.