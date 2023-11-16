Gift Ideas for Readers and Travelers Highlight Destinations in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and More, from K.Co Press

K.Co Press is an independent Dallas publisher whose coffee table books celebrate Texas and the surrounding region. Readers looking for 2023 holiday gifts from independent businesses would enjoy knowing about these books, which highlight historic architecture, natural beauty and art. Featured destinations include Route 66 attractions, Palo Duro Canyon, Marfa and points of interest on the Quanah Parker Trail.