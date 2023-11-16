Michigan Center for Rural Health to Celebrate National Rural Health Day November 16
East Lansing, MI, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MCRH is proud to join communities across America in celebration of National Rural Health Day (NRHD) on November 16, 2023. The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) and rural-focused organizations throughout the United States set aside the third Thursday of November to recognize NRHD. This annual event is an opportunity to celebrate the “Power of Rural” and honor the individuals and organizations dedicated to addressing the unique healthcare needs of nearly 61 million people living in rural America.
"It is vital we ensure all rural Michigan residents have access to affordable, quality health care," said John Barnas, MCRH Executive Director. “MCRH is proud to recognize the incredible work of health professionals and volunteers in our rural communities on National Rural Health Day and throughout the year.”
Community members and stakeholders are invited to participate in NRHD activities to help MCRH celebrate the "Power of Rural." Activities such as honoring your staff on your social media channels, sharing facts about your facility and community, or hosting a staff appreciation event are all encouraged.
Additional information about National Rural Health Day, including resources and tools, can be found at PowerofRural.org. To learn more about the Michigan Center for Rural Health, visit www.mcrh.msu.edu/rural-health-day.
