Amber Middleton’s New Book, "He Said, She Said, God Said," is a Compelling Series Exploring the Author's Experiences as a Teacher for Students with Special Needs
Beltsville, MD, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amber Middleton, a special education administrator in her twentieth year of service to students with exceptionalities, has completed her most recent book, “He Said, She Said, God Said: A look at disabilities and challenges through a Christian child's perspective”: a collection of short stories and poems inspired by the various students with special needs that the author has encountered throughout her life, and the incredible lessons they imparted on her.
Throughout her career, author Amber Middleton has been considered an atmosphere changer and a teacher’s teacher according to some of her peers. Her passion for advocating for students with exceptionalities inspired her to write short stories and poems from their perspective. In her spare time, the author loves spending time with friends or family, and she, along with her twin sister, started a business called Twinz and Stem, LLC.
“Students with exceptionalities are often placed in ‘boxes’ based on societal norms,” writes Middleton. “Some students from early in my teaching career, in their singsongy voices, reminded me that they were more than the diagnosis, the huge binders of documentation. They are the best teachers and reminders that we all have purpose.”
Published by Fulton Books, Amber Middleton’s book will welcome readers into the world of special needs, allowing them to discover how “normal” is a relative term and the incredible successes that the author’s students achieve every single day.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “He Said, She Said, God Said: A look at disabilities and challenges through a Christian child's perspective” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
