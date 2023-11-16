The 2023 Aquila Polonica Article Prize Winner Announced

The biennial Aquila Polonica Article Prize for 2023 has been awarded to Barbara Milewski, Daniel Underhill Professor of Music at Swarthmore College, and Bret Werb, Music Collection Curator at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, for their article "Chopin's Zydek, and Other Apocryphal Tales."