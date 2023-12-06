Woburn Dentistry Offers Sedation Dentistry to Help Patients Overcome "Dental Anxiety"
Sedation dentistry allows patients to have a stress & pain-free dental experience.
Woburn, MA, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Woburn Dentistry is pleased to introduce sedation dentistry into its practice located at 474 Main Street Woburn MA. Up to 30% of patients suffer from dental anxiety. And, patient anxiety means patients are avoiding dental treatment and failing to receive preventive / routine dental care, according to Sedation DOCS. To significantly reduce, if not eliminate, the fear and anxiety associated with dental treatment, Woburn Dentistry is now offering sedation dentistry.
Through a variety of oral sedatives (lorazepam, triazolam, and/or hydroxyzine), nitrous oxide (commonly referred to as “laughing gas”), and intravenous sedation, patients will feel sleepy and relaxed throughout their procedures. Rather than being “knocked out,” this form of sedation allows them to remain responsive during the procedure but to have no memory of it. Patients’ oxygen saturation and blood pressure are monitored throughout the entire sedation process.
“The option to receive sedation has changed the lives of many of our patients – enabling them to overcome their dental fears and to have a positive clinical experience,” says Dr. Jamie Chan, General Dentist at Woburn Dentistry.
About Woburn Dentistry
Woburn Dentistry is a multi-specialty dental practice based in Woburn, MA – serving neighboring communities. The team specializes in cosmetic, preventive, restorative, and protective dentistry. This includes smile design work, Invisalign clear braces, cleanings and teeth whitening procedures, fluoride applications, oral cancer screenings, implant restorations, crowns, bridges, veneers, sports guards, night guards, simple tooth extractions, root planing and scaling techniques, and complete and partial dentures. For more information, please visit https://www.woburndentistryma.com/
