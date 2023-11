Innovative Design - The Revolve-Tec Ultra Compact Tripod - 1/3 of Traditional Tripod Size

Lymington, United Kingdom, November 17, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Introducing the Revolve Ultra Compact Tripod, a unique solution that redefines the benchmarks in photographic accessories. Through the application of advanced Rollable Composite Technology from Rolatube, the tripod challenges traditional norms by offering a more compact form, lighter weight, and unparalleled stability across a diverse array of equipment and applications.Noteworthy Features of the Revolve Ultra Compact Tripod:Rollable Composite Technology: The Revolve tripod seamlessly integrates Rollable Composite Technology from Rolatube, allowing it to achieve a smaller footprint compared to conventional tripods.Compact Storage and Easy Setup: Measuring just 13cm (5") wide by 17cm (6.5") tall when stored, the Revolve tripod boasts a revolutionary design that occupies only 1/3 of the volume of traditional telescopic tripods. Its ultra-compact size facilitates easy packing in small bags, on belts, in backpacks, or within kit bags.Single Piece Rollable Composite Legs: Featuring single-piece rollable composite legs from Rolatube, the tripod ensures a robust and stable platform while keeping its weight minimal. Large profile feet enhance stability and resist sinking, providing a reliable foundation for various photographic equipment.Versatility and Strength: Despite its minimal weight of less than 1.35kg (3lbs), the Revolve tripod can support equipment weighing up to 20kg (45lbs). Offering a range of deck heights, from a quick-deploy mode with a minimum height of just 15cm (6") to a maximum height of 130cm (51"), it optimizes usage in prone, sitting, or standing positions.Adjustable Center Column: The tripod's adjustable center column empowers users to fine-tune their setup, providing flexibility and adaptability to various photography scenarios.Revolutionary Material and Construction: The Revolve tripod introduces a fresh design employing advanced materials and construction techniques, departing from the complexity of telescopic designs. Utilizing a single piece of composite for each leg enhances strength and stability.Availability: The Revolve Ultra Compact Tripod is now available for purchase on the Revolve website and select authorized retailers.About Revolve: Revolve-Tec stands as a leading innovator in the creation of innovative goods and material technology. Dedicated to providing high-quality, cutting-edge solutions for markets such as marine and photography, our passion for pushing boundaries redefines standards and empowers users to elevate their experiences.For press inquiries or further information, please contact: cl@revolve-tec.comConnect with Us: revolve-tec.com