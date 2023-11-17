Innovative Design - The Revolve-Tec Ultra Compact Tripod - 1/3 of Traditional Tripod Size
Lymington, United Kingdom, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Introducing the Revolve Ultra Compact Tripod, a unique solution that redefines the benchmarks in photographic accessories. Through the application of advanced Rollable Composite Technology from Rolatube, the tripod challenges traditional norms by offering a more compact form, lighter weight, and unparalleled stability across a diverse array of equipment and applications.
Noteworthy Features of the Revolve Ultra Compact Tripod:
Rollable Composite Technology: The Revolve tripod seamlessly integrates Rollable Composite Technology from Rolatube, allowing it to achieve a smaller footprint compared to conventional tripods.
Compact Storage and Easy Setup: Measuring just 13cm (5") wide by 17cm (6.5") tall when stored, the Revolve tripod boasts a revolutionary design that occupies only 1/3 of the volume of traditional telescopic tripods. Its ultra-compact size facilitates easy packing in small bags, on belts, in backpacks, or within kit bags.
Single Piece Rollable Composite Legs: Featuring single-piece rollable composite legs from Rolatube, the tripod ensures a robust and stable platform while keeping its weight minimal. Large profile feet enhance stability and resist sinking, providing a reliable foundation for various photographic equipment.
Versatility and Strength: Despite its minimal weight of less than 1.35kg (3lbs), the Revolve tripod can support equipment weighing up to 20kg (45lbs). Offering a range of deck heights, from a quick-deploy mode with a minimum height of just 15cm (6") to a maximum height of 130cm (51"), it optimizes usage in prone, sitting, or standing positions.
Adjustable Center Column: The tripod's adjustable center column empowers users to fine-tune their setup, providing flexibility and adaptability to various photography scenarios.
Revolutionary Material and Construction: The Revolve tripod introduces a fresh design employing advanced materials and construction techniques, departing from the complexity of telescopic designs. Utilizing a single piece of composite for each leg enhances strength and stability.
Availability: The Revolve Ultra Compact Tripod is now available for purchase on the Revolve website and select authorized retailers.
About Revolve: Revolve-Tec stands as a leading innovator in the creation of innovative goods and material technology. Dedicated to providing high-quality, cutting-edge solutions for markets such as marine and photography, our passion for pushing boundaries redefines standards and empowers users to elevate their experiences.
For press inquiries or further information, please contact: cl@revolve-tec.com
Connect with Us: revolve-tec.com
Contact
Charlotte Lawson
+447917028066
revolve-tec.com
