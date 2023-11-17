Marianne K. Henderson, MS PMP, Senior Advisor at the U.S. National Cancer Institute, NIH, Joins CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board
CloudLIMS is pleased to announce that Marianne K. Henderson, MS PMP, Senior Advisor at the U.S. National Cancer Institute, NIH, has joined CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
Wilmington, DE, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified LIMS software provider, is pleased to announce that Marianne K. Henderson, MS PMP, Senior Advisor for Division Resources and Biobanking in the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics of the U.S. National Cancer Institute, NIH, has joined CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Ms. Henderson brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of biobanking and molecular epidemiology, making her a valuable asset to the CloudLIMS SAB.
Collaboration is a key aspect of their vision, and CloudLIMS believes that working together could bring substantial benefits to the greater biobanking community. Marianne will lend her expertise to CloudLIMS as we strive to further develop a robust LIMS software that addresses the existing and emerging challenges of biobanking and, at the same time, future-proofs biobanks to address diverse challenges, right from securely managing complex datasets to assuring sample quality to automating workflows to meeting compliance goals.
Marianne currently serves as the Senior Advisor for Division Resources and Biobanking within the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics of the U.S. National Cancer Institute, NIH. In this role, she provides critical support for large program and contract management, as well as infrastructure planning for molecular epidemiology. Her dedication to the field of biobanking is evident through her active involvement in the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER). She served as President of ISBER from 2011 to 2012 and chaired the Organizational Advisory Committee from 2012 to 2019, and is currently active in the Science Policy, and Education and Training Communities of Practice (CoP).
Ms. Henderson’s exemplary contributions to biobanking have earned her the prestigious ISBER Founders Award and the ISBER Distinguished Leadership and Service Award. Her recognition within the field is a testament to her global impact and unwavering dedication to the advancement of biobanking practices.
Beyond her work with ISBER, Marianne K. Henderson also serves as the Education and Training Co-Chair of the Low- or Middle-Income Country (LMIC) Biobank and Cohort Building Network (BCNet) led by the World Health Organization/International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO/IARC). Her involvement in this international network further underscores her commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in the biobanking community. Additionally, she sits on the editorial board for Biopreservation and Biobanking, where her invaluable insights contribute to the further growth and development of the field.
Marianne’s active involvement in large-scale biospecimen process improvements, operations, technology transfer, sustainability, and repository automation reflects her dedication to enhancing the quality and efficiency of biobanking practices.
“We are delighted to welcome Marianne to our SAB,” said Ms. Shonali Paul, COO of CloudLIMS. “Her extensive experience and profound knowledge in this field make her an ideal addition to CloudLIMS’ SAB. Marianne will lend her expertise to CloudLIMS to further develop a cutting-edge product that addresses the ever-evolving challenges of the biobanking industry. We look forward to the invaluable insights and contributions she will bring to our ongoing efforts to enhance our vision of our product for the biobanking industry,” she continued.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud SaaS LIMS with zero upfront cost purpose-built for biobanks. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, automatic product upgrades, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic data back-ups twice a day, and secure data access. CloudLIMS helps biobanks maintain user access for PHI control, manage samples and metadata, automate and streamline workflows, meet compliance, and follow best practices such as ISO 20387:2018, EU GDPR, HIPAA, 21 CFR Part 11, and ISBER Best Practices. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact:
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
CloudLIMS.com
302-789-0447
support@cloudlims.com
