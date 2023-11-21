Author Randy Pagel’s New Book, "Daniel the Dragon Saves the Day," is an Engaging Story That Was Written to Help Young Children Learn the Alphabet
Recent release “Daniel the Dragon Saves the Day” from Page Publishing author Randy Pagel invites young readers and listeners to follow the adventures of Daniel the Dragon and his new family—the Andersons.
Milwaukee, WI, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Randy Pagel, who has been drawing since he was about six years old, has completed his new book, “Daniel the Dragon Saves the Day”: an educational children’s book that helps to make learning the alphabet fun and engaging.
Author Randy Pagel was always interested in art at an early age. Randy started drawing comic pages at an early age and eventually started to paint in a variety of mediums including pencil, watercolor, ink, oil paints, and acrylic paints. Randy loves painting nature scenery and wildlife. It came very naturally at a young age, and he had no previous schooling in this area.
Randy has taught art for a while mainly to friends and family, and he loves helping people learn. It is very rewarding. Randy is now in the process of having art shows to get his paintings exposed to the public.
Randy writes, “And they also cooked…hotdogs, hamburgers, and popped popcorn on the fire. They were very Grateful for everything and had a Great time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Randy Pagel’s imaginative tale inspires a love of learning in young readers and listeners from an early age.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Daniel the Dragon Saves the Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Randy Pagel was always interested in art at an early age. Randy started drawing comic pages at an early age and eventually started to paint in a variety of mediums including pencil, watercolor, ink, oil paints, and acrylic paints. Randy loves painting nature scenery and wildlife. It came very naturally at a young age, and he had no previous schooling in this area.
Randy has taught art for a while mainly to friends and family, and he loves helping people learn. It is very rewarding. Randy is now in the process of having art shows to get his paintings exposed to the public.
Randy writes, “And they also cooked…hotdogs, hamburgers, and popped popcorn on the fire. They were very Grateful for everything and had a Great time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Randy Pagel’s imaginative tale inspires a love of learning in young readers and listeners from an early age.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Daniel the Dragon Saves the Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories