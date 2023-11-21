Author GB’s New Book, “How Is Insanity Working Out for You? Our Guide to Deliberate Measure,” is a Critical Discussion of Cultural Issues in Twenty-First Century America
Recent release “How Is Insanity Working Out for You? Our Guide to Deliberate Measure” from Page Publishing author GB is a conservative commentary on modern sociopolitical topics such as trans rights, BLM, Critical Race Theory, and various conspiracy theories.
New York, NY, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GB has completed his new book, “How Is Insanity Working Out for You? Our Guide to Deliberate Measure”: a sharp yet lighthearted discourse and critical analysis of a wide range of issues affecting the daily lives and freedoms of many Americans.
The author writes, “When did self-sufficiency, empathy, and logic become taboo? How did these virtues get replaced by Trans people chanting, 'We’re coming for your children,' and multiple governments colluding to create a virus that murdered over 7 million people worldwide? We’ve entered a phase in society where we are openly discussing colonizing other planets, yet we embrace moral hazard as a standard operating procedure and are delusional enough to still believe we can pull it off. Marriage between a man and a woman in the eyes of God has been replaced by a contract between two parties where one or both parties are incentivized to break it. The slow collapse of our society is happening because reality and facts are being replaced with bogus values - yet there is an expectation of real solutions.
“We aren’t past the point of no return so long as we act now. This 20-year hiatus from sanity can be a good thing if we learn the lessons from these failures and as a society never repeat these mistakes ever again. We cannot afford any more monetary or intellectual bailouts. No more passing the buck to others when the deal goes bad because we think someone else will pay for our own mistakes and reckless risk taking. We need to embrace reality, facts, and accurate self-perception if we expect to grow and prosper. I know we can. I know the majority of people want a better tomorrow. We can get there if we ditch the constant race for everlasting ignorant bliss and embrace rational discomfort because there is no mindset with more potential for productive thought and problem solving than being moderately uncomfortable while embracing reality. I am asking us all to embrace reality and take measure with facts, truths, and some much-needed humor so we can have that better tomorrow.”
Published by Page Publishing, GB’s engrossing book is a thought-provoking work geared toward conservative readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “How Is Insanity Working Out for You? Our Guide to Deliberate Measure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author writes, “When did self-sufficiency, empathy, and logic become taboo? How did these virtues get replaced by Trans people chanting, 'We’re coming for your children,' and multiple governments colluding to create a virus that murdered over 7 million people worldwide? We’ve entered a phase in society where we are openly discussing colonizing other planets, yet we embrace moral hazard as a standard operating procedure and are delusional enough to still believe we can pull it off. Marriage between a man and a woman in the eyes of God has been replaced by a contract between two parties where one or both parties are incentivized to break it. The slow collapse of our society is happening because reality and facts are being replaced with bogus values - yet there is an expectation of real solutions.
“We aren’t past the point of no return so long as we act now. This 20-year hiatus from sanity can be a good thing if we learn the lessons from these failures and as a society never repeat these mistakes ever again. We cannot afford any more monetary or intellectual bailouts. No more passing the buck to others when the deal goes bad because we think someone else will pay for our own mistakes and reckless risk taking. We need to embrace reality, facts, and accurate self-perception if we expect to grow and prosper. I know we can. I know the majority of people want a better tomorrow. We can get there if we ditch the constant race for everlasting ignorant bliss and embrace rational discomfort because there is no mindset with more potential for productive thought and problem solving than being moderately uncomfortable while embracing reality. I am asking us all to embrace reality and take measure with facts, truths, and some much-needed humor so we can have that better tomorrow.”
Published by Page Publishing, GB’s engrossing book is a thought-provoking work geared toward conservative readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “How Is Insanity Working Out for You? Our Guide to Deliberate Measure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories