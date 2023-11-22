Author Mary C. Bell’s New Book, "The Lost Frog," Centers Around a Baby Frog Who Must Find His Way Back Home and Return to His Mother After Wandering Off on His Own

Recent release “The Lost Frog” from Page Publishing author Mary C. Bell tells the riveting story of a young baby frog who, in his excitement, strays too far from home and becomes separated from his mother. Frightened and desperate to get back home, the young frog does his best to be brave as he encounters all sorts of animals along his travels back to his pond.