Author Mary C. Bell’s New Book, "The Lost Frog," Centers Around a Baby Frog Who Must Find His Way Back Home and Return to His Mother After Wandering Off on His Own
Recent release “The Lost Frog” from Page Publishing author Mary C. Bell tells the riveting story of a young baby frog who, in his excitement, strays too far from home and becomes separated from his mother. Frightened and desperate to get back home, the young frog does his best to be brave as he encounters all sorts of animals along his travels back to his pond.
West Palm Beach, FL, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary C. Bell, a loving mother who has been blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, has completed her new book, “The Lost Frog”: a charming tale that follows a young frog who strays too far from home, and must find his way back to his mother. Throughout his travels, he makes all sorts of new friends and discovers how to be brave despite being scared of being on his own.
Born in Crystal River, Florida, author Mary C. Bell is the youngest of eleven and currently resides in West Palm Beach, Florida. The author retired as a teacher from West Palm Beach Head Start in 2007 and has always had a passion for children and church. Her hobbies include cooking, drawing, shopping, and writing short stories, but when she is not participating in those hobbies, the author is spending time with her best friend, her great-granddaughter, who keeps her busy and active.
“A lost baby frog went on a journey to find his mom,” writes Bell. “Along the journey, he encountered different animals, such as a pig, alligator, monkey, and many more, who were able to help him on the journey of finding his mom. While on this journey, he became strong and brave.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary C. Bell’s delightful tale will take readers of all ages on an exciting ride as they follow along on the young frog’s journey back home. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Bell’s tale to life, “The Lost Frog” is an imaginative experience that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of its readers, who will want to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Lost Frog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
