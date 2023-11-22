Author Bryan "Griz" Feisel’s New Book, "Morel Mushroom Hunting My Way," Offers Valuable Knowledge About Exploring the Great Outdoors Safely and Identifying Useful Plants
Recent release “Morel Mushroom Hunting My Way” from Page Publishing author Bryan “Griz” Feisel takes readers into the woods of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa looking for his beauties—the one and only morel.
Hudson, WI, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bryan “Griz” Feisel, who has developed a passion and a knack for hunting morel mushrooms, has completed his new book, “Morel Mushroom Hunting My Way”: an educational book that teaches readers to find good areas suitable for hunting, identify target trees, and how to dress along with harm prevention from poisonous plants and nasty ticks.
Author Bryan “Griz” Feisel began hunting with his father, Richard C. Feisel, on the slopes around Sioux City, Iowa.
After a thirty-year hiatus, Bryan picked up the sport again in west central Wisconsin and trips back to Iowa. This is the second in the “My Way” series of books.
Bryan lives in west central Wisconsin and is an accomplished author, photographer, inventor, and self-taught naturalist. Bryan owns his own company, Feisel’s Outdoors, and also guides for hunting and fishing (for free). He loves to introduce people to hunting morels. Notice all the people in this book have big smiles on their faces. There’s something about this small mushroom that people just adore. Bryan calls the morels his “beauties” and hopes you learned something from this book.
Bryan writes, “Dad would begin the season on the south slopes and finish up four weeks later on the north slopes. I ate so many mushrooms one time, I got sick of eating too many. I could not look at a morel for the next thirty years. I picked up hunting them again in the nineties and have become an expert on the subject. I begin the season here in central western Wisconsin in late April looking for tiny morels called micros. This is the second in the My Way book series and will bring you on a venture into the world of nature at its best. This is morel mushroom hunting my way!”
Published by Page Publishing, Bryan “Griz” Feisel’s eye-opening book invites readers to join the author on this adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this unexpected work can purchase "Morel Mushroom Hunting My Way" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
