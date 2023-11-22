Author Diana M. Wilson’s New Book, "Sarah Ate a Bug," is a Humorous, Engaging Children’s Story About a Young Girl Who Accidentally Swallows a Bug
Recent release “Sarah Ate a Bug” from Covenant Books author Diana M. Wilson introduces Sarah, who finds out how something as small as a bug can turn her world upside-down.
Peoria, AZ, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diana M. Wilson, who resides with her husband and two Cavalier doggies, Sydney and Hazel, has completed her new book, “Sarah Ate a Bug”: a unique and quirky children’s story that follows a young girl named Sarah who swallows a bug. Communicating with others becomes quite a dilemma. However, when all things are put into perspective, she finds overcoming the small things gives her a victory to brag about.
Author Diana M. Wilson is a mother of five grown children and has nineteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her love for her children is only exceeded by her love for God and her husband. She is a closet creative.
Wilson writes, “What an insult! I began looking around to see if I could spot my mom. I saw some faces I recognized. Maybe she was in that group. I began to run. The thought of eating that bug made me sick. I was just hoping to make it to my mother before I passed out. I knew she would be concerned; maybe we would have to leave the picnic to go to the hospital.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diana M. Wilson’s new book features vivid, distinctive illustrations by J.L.Q. Wilson that bring young readers and listeners into the world of the story.
Readers can purchase “Sarah Ate a Bug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
