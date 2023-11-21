Author Jeff Pettit’s New Book, “It’s Their Time (A Guide to Youth Sports),” is from the Unique Point-of-View of a Coach, Trainer, and an Umpire
Recent release “It’s Their Time (A Guide to Youth Sports)” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeff Pettit offers guidance to parents as they navigate youth sports with their children.
Southampton, NJ, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Pettit has completed his new book, “It’s Their Time (A Guide to Youth Sports)”: a useful guide that addresses various topics that come up as parents navigate youth sports with their children, including managing stress, teaching respect and commitment, and helping kids succeed.
Author Jeff Pettit writes, “This book is being written in hopes that maybe a coach or a parent will read it and think twice about their actions with youth sports. The book reads mostly as a baseball book, but the opinions and experiences that are discussed serve well for all youth sports, or all sports at any level for that matter.”
He continues, “There are some great people working with the kids in all of youth sports. To volunteer your time and effort is wonderful and always appreciated. However, there are times that we all see that the competition of the game and the overwhelming desire to win may take over what is really important.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeff Pettit’s helpful guide serves as an invaluable reference for parents who want to make sure their kids have the best possible experience with youth sports.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “It’s Their Time (A Guide to Youth Sports)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Jeff Pettit writes, “This book is being written in hopes that maybe a coach or a parent will read it and think twice about their actions with youth sports. The book reads mostly as a baseball book, but the opinions and experiences that are discussed serve well for all youth sports, or all sports at any level for that matter.”
He continues, “There are some great people working with the kids in all of youth sports. To volunteer your time and effort is wonderful and always appreciated. However, there are times that we all see that the competition of the game and the overwhelming desire to win may take over what is really important.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeff Pettit’s helpful guide serves as an invaluable reference for parents who want to make sure their kids have the best possible experience with youth sports.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “It’s Their Time (A Guide to Youth Sports)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories