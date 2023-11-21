Kevin W. Lynn’s New Book "Dawn After the Storm" Follows Two Deep Space Expedition Groups Tasked with Important Research Assignments to Benefit Their Distant Alien Planet
New York, NY, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kevin W. Lynn, who resides in the Bay Area and enjoys sports, swimming, and traveling, as well as studying outer space and paths to other planets, has completed his most recent book, “Dawn After the Storm”: a gripping science-fiction tale that follows two deep space expeditions in which one team must learn all they can from a distant, advance planet while another heads to Earth to set up a new colony. This is the third in a series of science fiction books, “Beyond the Horizon.”
Kevin shares, “The story starts at Bulia, a small town north of Mitelia, which is a planet that just finished its industrial revolution and is distant to Earth about one hundred light-years away. An excellent engineer, Chris meets Kerman, a captain of a spaceship, who invites Chris to help investigate an event for his colleague's daughter. During the trip to Ponlenia, they meet the extremely dangerous black hole incident. They struggle with the event and eventually arrive at Ponlenia.
“From an industrial revolution planet to a five-thousand-year-old advanced civilization, Chris gets a great shock, but he and his friends Frank and Christopher, eventually with their hard work and studying, they gradually become important members in the space center. Meanwhile, the real important event happens when Mike and Sam's first Earth expedition team entered this sphere to build the Earth's first colony, Milirina. As the human beings' first ideal immigrating target planet, Milirina showed the people from Earth an amazing scene. Also they help the L-P star system get rid of the threat of the black hole.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kevin W. Lynn’s book is a thrilling and romantic journey that will leave readers spellbound as they follow each story thread to the novel’s stunning conclusion, presenting a bright new dawn for humanity. Thought-provoking and character-driven, “Dawn After the Storm” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Dawn After the Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
