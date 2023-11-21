Micheal L. Kennedy’s Newly Released "First Seven Days of Genesis" is a Unique Balance of Personal Insight and Relevant Scripture
“First Seven Days of Genesis” from Christian Faith Publishing author Micheal L. Kennedy is an insightful reflection on God’s creation and the gifts he has bestowed upon us.
Culpeper, VA, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “First Seven Days of Genesis”: an eye-opening look at the vastness of Creation from a biblical and historical perspective. “First Seven Days of Genesis” is the creation of published author Micheal L. Kennedy, a US Army veteran who was born and raised in Virginia.
Kennedy shares, “God our creator, who gives us the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. Do you ever think about where all this comes from? In the beginning, God created heaven and earth, land, waters, sky above, trees, plant life, birds, animals, fruit trees, insects, the grass we walk on, the sun that warms the earth, and the full moon for lovers of all ages. God did all this so we could have life. I never thought about any of this until I started writing this book. I was so busy with my everyday life-going to work or school, playing golf and tennis, fishing, hunting, and a thousand other things I would do. I have to stop and thank God for all I have-my health, two children, three grandchildren, and my mom who is eighty-eight years young. It is never too late to get down on your knees and thank God for all he has given us. God is awesome!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Micheal L. Kennedy’s new book brings perspective to key components of the natural world discussed within Genesis.
Consumers can purchase “First Seven Days of Genesis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “First Seven Days of Genesis,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
