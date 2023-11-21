Diane Andussies’s Newly Released "Myrtle’s Amazing Adventure" is a Charming Adventure Beneath the Waves
“Myrtle’s Amazing Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Andussies shares a lighthearted narrative the celebrates the wonder of the creation as two friends explore and learn.
Eagle River, WI, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Myrtle’s Amazing Adventure”: a fun juvenile fiction that will entertain young imaginations. “Myrtle’s Amazing Adventure” is the creation of published author Diane Andussies, a dedicated wife and mother of two.
Andussies shares, “How excited Myrtle was to live in the ocean with all the motion, glide with the waves, and enjoy her days.
“Suddenly Myrtle encountered something along the way…
“Fact 2: Some turtle species are herbivorous; they only eat plants. Others are carnivores; they consume meat, like crab, shrimp, snails, and jellyfish. Then there are the omnivorous ones; they eat both plants and meat.
“Myrtle and Scout were having fun, traveling the ocean current. They had no doubt that friends would be made along the way. For kindness is the only way!
“They were happy as they went when they saw something down below.
“Grumble, rumble, roar!
“'What is that sound? Could that be me? I’m hungry,' said Myrtle.
“'Without a doubt!' Scout replied. 'But first let’s explore the movement below and go very, very slow.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Andussies’s new book will charm readers of any age through its vibrant imagery and lyrical narration.
Consumers can purchase “Myrtle’s Amazing Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Myrtle’s Amazing Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
