MaryAnn Givens-Hayes’s Newly Released “Corn Dolls” is a Heartwarming Message of Encouragement to Young Readers Navigating Loss
“Corn Dolls” from Christian Faith Publishing author MaryAnn Givens-Hayes is a personal and comforting narrative that explores friendship, loss, and navigating complex emotions.
Columbus, OH, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Corn Dolls”: a compassionate resource for helping young readers identify emotional needs during times of struggle. “Corn Dolls” is the creation of published author MaryAnn Givens-Hayes, a dedicated wife and mother of seven who currently resides in Ohio.
Givens-Hayes shares, “MaryAnn is an ordinary nine-year-old country girl. She’s growing up in the world while looking for a unique place in her developing environment. Having someone her age to relate to is her constant yearning, a person who can enjoy and share their innocence without question. Bonding and trust are most important at this age. Soon she begins experiencing a true friendship with a boy named Samson Ray. They are soul mates living only to enjoy the enchanted life as children.
“A tragedy happens to MaryAnn’s family, and they eventually moved away. Her world changes, and she’s not equipped to decipher the transformations. As life happens, they are separated and time becomes unpredictable and heartbreaking for her. In a new atmosphere that is opposite from the life that she knows, unsettling feelings try to dominate her but she always finds the hope of overcoming it all by seeing her best friend again. Her happy place only exists while daydreaming about her best friend and their time frolicking through their cornfield. Those wonderful thoughts keep her making another step into surviving the new life that she has been hurled into. MaryAnn is young and innocent, experiencing her turmoil life while trying unselfishly to hide her unhappiness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MaryAnn Givens-Hayes’s new book will entertain while offering helpful guidance to young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Corn Dolls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Corn Dolls,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
