K.l. Nelson’s Newly Released "Beyond the Skies of Blue and Pink" is a Powerful Inspirational That Explores the Complexities of Grief
“Beyond the Skies of Blue and Pink” from Christian Faith Publishing author K.L. Nelson is an intimate window into the author’s personal journey to redefining and rediscovering her purpose following the loss of her beloved husband of twenty-six years.
Greenbush, MI, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond the Skies of Blue and Pink”: a poignant and empowering account of one woman’s journey to healing and self-discovery. “Beyond the Skies of Blue and Pink” is the creation of published author K.L. Nelson, a dedicated mother of four, registered nurse, and passionate writer.
Nelson shares, “Beyond the Skies of Blue and Pink is a follow-up to K. L. Nelson’s first book A Life Spiritually Guided by Faith, Daisies, and Sky Blue Pink. After the heart-wrenching loss of her husband, K. L. Nelson has spent the last three years soul-searching for who she is without him and what her destination will be now that she is on her own. K. L. Nelson shares a compelling story of how her view of the world around her has changed so dramatically after such an immense loss in her life and how she is challenging herself to find new perspective on life as a whole and the life she will lead now.
“With her faith, the love of her family, and friends comforting and supporting her, she is finding the strength and motivation to not only move on, but to start over and find her true passion and happiness in the next half of her life. She is determined to live fiercely and with great desire to fulfill all her most treasured dreams as she becomes the woman she has always believed she could be.
“Beyond the Skies of Blue and Pink is a heartfelt and faith-based belief that is meant to inspire and open minds to those who have let the way of the world determine their life’s destination and level of happiness and have allowed their ability to achieve their greatest dreams to become void and nonexistent. K. L. Nelson shares her belief that with faith, determination, and perseverance, you can see past the world’s evils and painful realities and find your way to living your best life. A life you believe in, one designed by you through your faith, your passion, and your willingness to let a higher power lead you. A life that fills you with the greatest peace and happiness you could ever imagine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K.L. Nelson’s new book will resonate with others who have experienced a shocking loss that triggered an unexpected new perspective on life.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond the Skies of Blue and Pink” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond the Skies of Blue and Pink,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
