Author Linda Lee’s New Book, “T.J. Tangles with the Law,” Follows a Rancher and an FBI Agent Who Must Solve a Cattle Rustling Case While Fighting Feelings for One Another
Recent release “T.J. Tangles with the Law” from Page Publishing author Linda Lee is a compelling novel that centers around TJ Larson, a rancher, who must work with FBI agent Cody Mathews in order to solve the ongoing case of cattle theft. But as danger grows over the course of their investigation, can TJ protect her from certain harm?
New York, NY, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Lee, who has been writing stories since a very young age, has completed her new book, “T.J. Tangles with the Law”: a gripping story of a rancher who has his cattle stolen after selling them, and teams up with an FBI agent to find the perpetrators behind the crime.
Along with her husband, author Linda Lee moved from the Seattle area to the calmer Midwest, finding Missouri beautiful and the people friendly and kind. They have two grown children and ten assorted grandchildren. Besides writing, Linda enjoys reading other writers’ work of all kinds, quilting, and a little painting. She also loves the ocean, finding it fascinating and calming.
“TJ Larson has grown from the small freckled-faced boy used as the muse for the Tony Baloney children’s books into a strong handsome young man,” writes Linda. “TJ leaves his father’s horse ranch to manage the 5M, a ranch in Texas, one of the largest ranches in the state owned by his half brother, Clay Mathews, and his father, Colt Mathews. His task will be to help switch the ranch from cattle and horses to breeding fine working horses.
“With the sale of cattle setting up the perfect opportunity for rustling, Cody Mathews shows up to recuperate from wounds while working her job in law enforcement. She gets tangled up in the rustling case, pulling TJ along with her into all the excitement and danger. But can TJ keep his feelings for Cody as his half brother’s child from moving to dangerous ground and still keep her close so he can protect her?”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Lee’s exhilarating tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as the author weaves an intricate plot full of suspense and shocking twists. As TJ and Cody inch closer to the truth, will they be able to keep each other safe from the dangers lurking around every corner? Expertly paced and character-driven, Lee crafts a spellbinding novel readers won’t be able to put down until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “T.J. Tangles with the Law” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
