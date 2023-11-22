Author Linda Lee’s New Book, “T.J. Tangles with the Law,” Follows a Rancher and an FBI Agent Who Must Solve a Cattle Rustling Case While Fighting Feelings for One Another

Recent release “T.J. Tangles with the Law” from Page Publishing author Linda Lee is a compelling novel that centers around TJ Larson, a rancher, who must work with FBI agent Cody Mathews in order to solve the ongoing case of cattle theft. But as danger grows over the course of their investigation, can TJ protect her from certain harm?