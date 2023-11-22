Author Moriah Sam’s New Book, "The Little Curry Leaf Tree," is a Poignant Tale of Empathy and Compassion in a Quiet Indian Garden

Recent release “The Little Curry Leaf Tree” from Page Publishing author Moriah Sam is a heartwarming children’s book celebrating an old couple’s love for their distant family and the power of compassion to positively impact the lives of others facing a sad or difficult time. When the plants in Appachan’s and Ammachi’s garden notice that they are sad and missing their children and grandchildren, they do what they can to make their caretakers happy again.