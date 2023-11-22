Author Moriah Sam’s New Book, "The Little Curry Leaf Tree," is a Poignant Tale of Empathy and Compassion in a Quiet Indian Garden
Recent release “The Little Curry Leaf Tree” from Page Publishing author Moriah Sam is a heartwarming children’s book celebrating an old couple’s love for their distant family and the power of compassion to positively impact the lives of others facing a sad or difficult time. When the plants in Appachan’s and Ammachi’s garden notice that they are sad and missing their children and grandchildren, they do what they can to make their caretakers happy again.
York, PA, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Moriah Sam, a proud mother of two who lives with her husband and children in Pennsylvania, where she enjoys working in her garden, playing the piano, and spending time with her family, has completed her new book, “The Little Curry Leaf Tree”: a beautiful story of love and family for young readers.
Family is often the greatest source of joy. Follow along with the little curry leaf tree and her friends as they try to cheer their caretakers, Appachan and Ammachi.
Published by Page Publishing, Moriah Sam’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Little Curry Leaf Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
