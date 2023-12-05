Maska Media, Inc. Announces the Launch of Zenith – A Revolutionary Service Tailored for Spiritual Entrepreneurs
Maska Media, Inc. announces the launch of Zenith, a boutique marketing agency for spiritual entrepreneurs. Founded by Kimberly Maska, Zenith offers tailored solutions for spiritual business growth to empower lightworkers to achieve financial success while focusing on their spiritual mission. Visit zenithforspiritualbiz.com for more.
Asheville, NC, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maska Media, Inc., a visionary company dedicated to empowering lightworkers and shifting global consciousness, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation – Zenith. Founded in 2014 by spiritual business coach and entrepreneur Kimberly Maska, Maska Media has consistently bridged the gap between spirituality and successful entrepreneurship. Zenith represents the culmination of years of expertise, offering a bespoke, full-service solution to spiritual entrepreneurs aiming for seven-figure success.
“Spiritual entrepreneurs should focus on serving the world with their gift, not trying to build a funnel that converts. That is where Zenith comes in. We have the unique capability to build businesses with spiritual integrity,” says Kimberly Maska, CEO and Founder of Maska Media, Inc. Zenith is designed to alleviate the burden of technical and business operations from spiritual entrepreneurs, allowing them to concentrate on their core mission of elevating global consciousness.
Zenith offers three distinct packages targeting a growing segment of entrepreneurs, spiritual entrepreneurs: Ascend Essentials, Elevate Pro, and Zenith Mastery. Each package is tailored to different stages of a spiritual business’s lifecycle, from laying foundational strategies to managing complex operations and scaling to multiple seven figures.
A key feature of Zenith is its language and approach – it’s a service created by lightworkers for lightworkers. The team's unique understanding of both spirituality and business ensures that marketing strategies, funnels, and operational systems are not only effective but resonate deeply with spiritual integrity.
As Zenith becomes the core offering of Maska Media, the vision for the future is clear: to create as many spiritual millionaires as possible. “Our goal is to empower spiritual leaders to achieve financial abundance without losing their essence in the complexities of business management,” adds Maska.
For more information about Zenith and how it’s transforming the landscape of spiritual entrepreneurship, please visit https://zenithforspiritualbiz.com/
About Maska Media, Inc.:
Founded by Kimberly Maska, Maska Media, Inc. is a company dedicated to helping lightworkers and spiritual entrepreneurs share their gifts and shift consciousness on the planet. Through innovative solutions like Zenith, Maska Media continues to break new ground in the intersection of spirituality and successful business practices.
