James Ungurait Announces New Novel That Tackles the Experience of Being Bi-Racial in America
Senatobia, MS, November 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "I’m The Same" is a powerful novel about the experience of being bi-racial in America and the feeling of loneliness while being torn with nowhere to feel welcome. The novel explores grief and the willpower to survive not just your past, but Mother Nature's fury.
Kodak is half Hispanic and half White as he grew up in a small southern town. After graduating college, he moved to the Oregon coast for a writer fellowship to start a new life. Kodak quickly meets a local bookstore owner and her best friend. Together they learn to navigate and accept their differences and form an unbreakable bond. When disaster strikes, he must find the courage to fight not only for his survival but for the people he loves.
Potent, uplifting, loving, and accepting, "I’m The Same" is a striking novel that is sure to last the ages.
I’m The Same can be pre-ordered from wherever books are sold and will be released on April 09, 2024, in Hardback and e-book.
James Ungurait was born in Senatobia, Mississippi, and graduated from Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi. His previous work The Lost Son received positive reviews. When not writing, James loves to travel and find his own adventures.
