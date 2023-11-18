Toolagen Set to Showcase Innovation and Leadership at Europe's Premier Business Event

Toolagen, a prominent digital transformation consultancy, is set to take part in the London Business Show on 22 - 23 November, 2023, at the ExCeL London. Founder and CEO Amar Galla will deliver an insightful speech on navigating tech startups as a non-technical founder, showcasing Toolagen's commitment to driving innovation and inspiring entrepreneurship.