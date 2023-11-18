Cleinman National Meeting Focuses on Transformation through AI
Oneonta, NY, November 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cleinman Performance Partners held its semi-annual network meeting on November 9-10 at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, TN. The focus and theme of the meeting was “Transformation” as it relates to the eyecare industry and specifically, what that means for independent eyecare practice optometrist/owners.
Setting the stage for the theme and discussing how artificial intelligence (AI) would be changing the world of optometry and beyond over the next decade was the meeting’s keynote speaker, Matthew Bertram, the senior consultant in the Elite Performance practice at Future Point of View. Bertram’s message was clear: practices that embrace AI and integrate it into their business will find themselves at a competitive advantage by improving their productivity and delivering patient care at a higher level.
In the intimate, professionally facilitated wisdom-sharing groups, which remain the heart and soul of each Cleinman meeting, discussions surrounding growth strategies, practice processes, the use of AI, financial and operating performance, new technologies, and staffing challenges were the common threads among all groups.
Alan Cleinman, CEO and Founder of Cleinman Performance Partners stated “Most optometrists are hugely focused on the day-to-day operations of their practice. Cleinman Performance Network partner practices strongly benefit from the opportunity to invest several days each year thinking about their business strategically. Our partner practices are focused on what they want from their business…and life. As the saying goes, without a destination in mind, any road will get you there.”
Over 150 participants from across North America enjoyed this informative and interactive two-day event, leaving them with new inspiration and strategies to tackle and resolve challenges within their practice. The success of the 2023 Nashville.
About Cleinman Performance Partners
Founded in 1989, Cleinman Performance Partners provides business solutions to larger independent optometry practices and select vendors who serve them. Our mission is to transform lives through recognized and realized possibilities. Now in its 23rd year, Cleinman Performance Network is a business development support network comprised of many of North America’s leading independent optometry practices. For more information on Cleinman Performance Partners, visit www.cleinman.com.
