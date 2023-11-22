Denise E. Basore’s Newly Released "For the Love of Eric" is a Thoughtful Reflection on the Highs and Lows of a Deep Love
“For the Love of Eric” from Christian Faith Publishing author Denise E. Basore is a compassionate discussion of the realities of marriage and the need for persistence and faith in the face of adversity.
Thurmont, MD, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “For the Love of Eric”: a celebration of a lasting love through thick and thin. “For the Love of Eric” is the creation of published author Denise E. Basore, a dedicated mother and resident of Maryland.
Basore shares, “Every marriage has it’s struggles. Every family has it’s challenges. But when two people enter a marriage with boatloads of baggage and limited parenting skills, the challenges are guaranteed to be immense.
“This is a story of struggle, chaos, and redemption.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise E. Basore’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as a deeply personal story unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “For the Love of Eric” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “For the Love of Eric,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Basore shares, “Every marriage has it’s struggles. Every family has it’s challenges. But when two people enter a marriage with boatloads of baggage and limited parenting skills, the challenges are guaranteed to be immense.
“This is a story of struggle, chaos, and redemption.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise E. Basore’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as a deeply personal story unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “For the Love of Eric” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “For the Love of Eric,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories