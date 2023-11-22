Rei Luzardo’s Newly Released "The Fish and the Snake" is an Imaginative Analogy for the Creation Story That Will Delight and Entertain
“The Fish and the Snake” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rei Luzardo is a vibrant story of good, evil, and the interconnectedness of creation as Joshua seeks to spread a message love and hope to all.
Hialeah, FL, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Fish and the Snake”: a compelling biblically inspired fiction. “The Fish and the Snake” is the creation of published author Rei Luzardo, a dedicated father with a passion for the creative arts.
Luzardo shares, “Get ready for a wondrous trip through the Great Cloak. In his infinite wonder and joy, the Great Wizard expands his Cloak and releases his joyous essence into the billions of galaxies, creating the universe. He creates other beings who are similar to him, but none is quite like him. He longs for the company of another with whom he can revel in wonder and continue creating—a gift he ultimately grants himself.
“Ophious, one of the creations closest to him, eavesdrops in on the conversations of the now two Great Wizards and soon finds himself feeling left out and jealous of the powers of creation held by the Great Wizards. Ophious sets out to find beings that are gullible and easily influenced. He quickly convinces them to combine energies and create their own special star, where he capitalizes on their insecurities and fears further manipulating them, thereby bringing about greater envy and hate among his followers.
“Amid the uncertainty, love attempts to come to the rescue in the form of Joshua, the fish, and his friends. Joshua, full of love and hope, can access the powers of the Great Cloak and longs to return the love and hope to the lost. Ophious inevitably conspires against him, leading to Joshua’s betrayal. Through much patience, many trials, and a great deal of tribulation, Joshua eventually convinces those who once persecuted and betrayed him that they were a part of the Great Cloak all along.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rei Luzardo’s new book will bring readers an enjoyable opportunity for considering the wonder of creation from a fresh perspective.
Consumers can purchase “The Fish and the Snake” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fish and the Snake,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Luzardo shares, “Get ready for a wondrous trip through the Great Cloak. In his infinite wonder and joy, the Great Wizard expands his Cloak and releases his joyous essence into the billions of galaxies, creating the universe. He creates other beings who are similar to him, but none is quite like him. He longs for the company of another with whom he can revel in wonder and continue creating—a gift he ultimately grants himself.
“Ophious, one of the creations closest to him, eavesdrops in on the conversations of the now two Great Wizards and soon finds himself feeling left out and jealous of the powers of creation held by the Great Wizards. Ophious sets out to find beings that are gullible and easily influenced. He quickly convinces them to combine energies and create their own special star, where he capitalizes on their insecurities and fears further manipulating them, thereby bringing about greater envy and hate among his followers.
“Amid the uncertainty, love attempts to come to the rescue in the form of Joshua, the fish, and his friends. Joshua, full of love and hope, can access the powers of the Great Cloak and longs to return the love and hope to the lost. Ophious inevitably conspires against him, leading to Joshua’s betrayal. Through much patience, many trials, and a great deal of tribulation, Joshua eventually convinces those who once persecuted and betrayed him that they were a part of the Great Cloak all along.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rei Luzardo’s new book will bring readers an enjoyable opportunity for considering the wonder of creation from a fresh perspective.
Consumers can purchase “The Fish and the Snake” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fish and the Snake,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories