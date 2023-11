Chrissy Cucci’s Newly Released "Into My Heart" is an Encouraging Resource for Parents Seeking to Nurture a Sense of Faith in Their Young Ones

Marshall, MI, November 22, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Into My Heart”: a warmhearted selection of uplifting biblical passages. “Into My Heart” is the creation of published author Chrissy Cucci, a dedicated wife and mother who cherishes family values.Cucci shares, “Into My Heart is a curated compilation of Psalms and verses designed to inspire your beginning reader with God’s love. By making the collection easy to read, Into My Heart brings together a vibrant story through bright illustrations while providing a warm introduction to faith that is accessible to young readers of all Christian denominations.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chrissy Cucci’s new book features vibrant art crafted by Laura Amiss.Consumers can purchase “Into My Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Into My Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.