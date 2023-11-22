Daryl Langworthy’s Newly Released "Life’s Tracks" is an Engrossing Reflection on the Journey of Life
“Life’s Tracks” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daryl Langworthy is a thoughtful exploration of the various stages of life and the ultimate destination when the end of the line occurs.
Meridian, ID, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Life’s Tracks”: a poignant narrative that will uplift. “Life’s Tracks” is the creation of published author Daryl Langworthy.
Langworthy shares, “This story is a philosophy of life, comparing it to a train ride through life, sharing happy memories about the journey that leads to eternal peace and happiness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daryl Langworthy’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and encourage reflection on the highs, lows, and in-betweens of life’s winding journey.
Consumers can purchase “Life’s Tracks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life’s Tracks,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Langworthy shares, “This story is a philosophy of life, comparing it to a train ride through life, sharing happy memories about the journey that leads to eternal peace and happiness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daryl Langworthy’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and encourage reflection on the highs, lows, and in-betweens of life’s winding journey.
Consumers can purchase “Life’s Tracks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life’s Tracks,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories