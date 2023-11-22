Renée Greene Murphy MS Ed’s New Book, “Your Heart's Voice,” Follows a Young Girl Who Learns to Listen to Her Inner Voice so That She Makes Good Choices
St. James, NY, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books Author Renée Greene Murphy MS Ed, a loving wife and mother, has completed her most recent book, “Your Heart's Voice”: a charming story of a young girl who hears a small voice from her heart throughout the day, and lets it guide her so she can always make the right decision.
Born and raised in New York, Author Renée Greene Murphy MS Ed worked as a School Counselor for ten years in New York City, and she holds three Master’s Degrees (dual Masters in School Counseling and Rehabilitation Counseling and a third in School Leadership). Since having children, Renée has been home helping raise her children, and books are an integral part of her family’s day as all three children have a strong love for reading.
Renée shares, “Jade always had this voice in her heart telling her the right thing to do, but it was up to her to listen to it. She finally realized once she did listen to it that she made good choices, which, in turn, made her feel good about herself.”
“This book is a thoughtful approach to parenting to help assist your child to become intuitively aware, which helps create better choices or the right choice. This book will be a terrific addition to a school counselor’s library, any school teacher’s, as well as any parent or guardian of a child ages five and up.”
Published by Fulton Books, Renée Greene Murphy MS Ed’s book is inspired by the Author’s own intuition, which has helped to guide her throughout her life in making the right choices. Accompanied by vibrant, colorful illustrations to help bring her story to life, Renée hopes that “Your Heart’s Voice” will resonate with readers of all ages while reminding them to listen to their own inner voice whenever they hear it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Your Heart's Voice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
