Author Min. Jesus Muhammad-Ali’s New Book, “The Evolution of the Nation of Islam: With a 50-Year Global Political View,” Explores the Current State of the Nation of Islam

Recent release “The Evolution of the Nation of Islam: With a 50-Year Global Political View” from Page Publishing author Min. Jesus Muhammad-Ali is a thought-provoking exploration of how the Nation of Islam has shifted and transformed over the years both within America and internationally, moving away from the initial message of the author's grandfather, the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad.