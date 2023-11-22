Author Jerry Goldstein’s New Book, “Oh My JJ and the Giant and Pies in the Sky,” is a Sweetly Fantastical Story of Determination and Courage for Young Readers

Recent release “Oh My JJ and the Giant and Pies in the Sky” from Page Publishing author Jerry Goldstein is a charmingly illustrated adventure starring JJ, a young boy who takes on a giant to free the butterflies trapped in flying pies.