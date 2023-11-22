Author Jerry Goldstein’s New Book, “Oh My JJ and the Giant and Pies in the Sky,” is a Sweetly Fantastical Story of Determination and Courage for Young Readers
Recent release “Oh My JJ and the Giant and Pies in the Sky” from Page Publishing author Jerry Goldstein is a charmingly illustrated adventure starring JJ, a young boy who takes on a giant to free the butterflies trapped in flying pies.
Scotch Plains, NJ, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Goldstein, a Brooklyn native, US Army veteran, retired attorney, and doting grandfather who now lives near his entire family in New Jersey, has completed his new book, “Oh My JJ and the Giant and Pies in the Sky”: a lighthearted children’s tale inspired by his grandson, James.
This book portrays one aspect of the coming of age of our young children. When traveling through life, they reach a point when they recognize something is very wrong, and they are faced with doing something about it or not.
Here a giant has placed butterflies in pies to keep the pies floating in the sky until he returns. JJ, while enjoying a day of sunshine, gets smothered with one of the pies that falls from the sky.
The wonderful butterflies that were in the pie gave JJ a magical flying cape. JJ flies into the sky and frees all the butterflies from the pies. He also eats all the pies that were floating in the sky.
Then the giant returns and becomes very upset that the pies he left in the sky are gone. In a loud voice, he wants to know who ate his pies.
JJ, instead of remaining silent and flying away, faces the giant, and JJ tells the giant that he freed the butterflies and then ate all the pies. He also told the giant to never again place any butterflies in the pies.
To JJ’s surprise, the giant simply tells him, “Okay.” Then JJ flies away as fast as you can say “pies in the sky.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerry Goldstein’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Oh My JJ and the Giant and Pies in the Sky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
