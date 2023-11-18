Perle Launches IDS-710CT Industrial Managed Ethernet Switches with Fiber
Enabling seamless and reliable network connectivity in an incredibly small package.
Princeton, NJ, November 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Perle Systems, a leading manufacturer of secure device networking hardware, has recently unveiled its latest innovation, IDS-710CT Industrial Managed Ethernet Switches with fiber. This new product represents a significant advancement in network infrastructure for industrial environments subjected to extreme temperatures, surges, vibration, and shock. With support for fiber and copper networks and an extremely small chassis, the IDS-710CT will fit into any space-constrained location.
The IDS-710CT is a family of ten-port Managed Ethernet Switches specifically designed for industrial applications, offering advanced performance and real-time deterministic network operation. Eight 10/100/1000-Base-T Ethernet ports allow for reliable networking of Gigabit and Fast Ethernet devices. The two ST or SC connectors extend Gigabit over long-range multimode or single mode fiber.
"We are excited to introduce the IDS-710CT Switches to the market," said John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle Systems. "This product launch is a testament to our commitment to providing industrial environments with cutting-edge solutions that optimize network performance and ensure uninterrupted connectivity."
Industrial environments demand robust and resilient network infrastructure, and the IDS-710CT delivers precisely that. These rugged fan-less switches enable configuration, monitoring, and management of industrial LANs with enterprise-grade features that include:
· PROFINET and Modbus TCP protocol support for monitoring and device management
· Ring Protocol MRP (IEC 62439-2) for <10ms recovery time
· STP/RSTP/MSTP for network redundancy
· Advanced Security and IT management including TACACS+, RADIUS, 802.1x, SSH, SNMPv3, and HTTPS
· IEEE 1588 V1 and V2 PTP for microsecond accuracy
· Operation in -40 to 70°C
With the IDS-710CT, businesses and organizations can look forward to enhanced connectivity, reduced network bottlenecks, and increased productivity. This switch offers seamless integration into control cabinets or any space-constrained locations, providing flexibility and scalability for the evolving needs of industrial networks.
About Perle Systems: www.perle.com
Founded in 1976, Perle Systems designs and manufactures highly reliable device networking, media conversion, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity hardware. With an extensive range of solutions, Perle products are ideal for organizations that need to establish network connectivity across multiple locations, securely transmit critical and sensitive information, or remotely monitor and control networked devices and appliances. Perle has offices in 9 countries and sells its products through a globally established distributor, system integrator, and reseller channel.
