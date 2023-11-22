Author Deborah Bishop Allhiser’s New Book, "Look at the People in My Family," is a Captivating Story About a Young Girl's Family and All Her Different Relatives
Recent release “Look at the People in My Family” from Covenant Books author Deborah Bishop Allhiser is an adorable tale that centers around Liberty, a young girl who loves her family and all the different people that form it. As Liberty introduces each of her family members to readers, she recounts a special memory or activity she shares with each one, and why she loves them so much.
Susanville, CA, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Bishop Allhiser, who currently resides in California with her husband near her three sons and grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Look at the People in My Family”: a charming story that follows a young girl named Liberty who introduces readers to all the people that she loves that make up her family.
Allhiser writes, “‘Look at the People in My Family’ is a celebration of family, relationships, and special times together. Does your mom have a friend that is so close to her that you call her aunt? Or does Dad have a close friend he thinks of as a brother? All families are made up of various people that we love and respect. Who could you add for your family?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Bishop Allhiser’s new book is a heartwarming look at how a family can look different from another’s, and be made up of different kinds of people, but will always love and support each other no matter what. With charming illustrations to help bring Allhiser’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Look at the People in My Family” and want to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Look at the People in My Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Allhiser writes, “‘Look at the People in My Family’ is a celebration of family, relationships, and special times together. Does your mom have a friend that is so close to her that you call her aunt? Or does Dad have a close friend he thinks of as a brother? All families are made up of various people that we love and respect. Who could you add for your family?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Bishop Allhiser’s new book is a heartwarming look at how a family can look different from another’s, and be made up of different kinds of people, but will always love and support each other no matter what. With charming illustrations to help bring Allhiser’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Look at the People in My Family” and want to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Look at the People in My Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories