Author Deborah Bishop Allhiser’s New Book, "Look at the People in My Family," is a Captivating Story About a Young Girl's Family and All Her Different Relatives

Recent release “Look at the People in My Family” from Covenant Books author Deborah Bishop Allhiser is an adorable tale that centers around Liberty, a young girl who loves her family and all the different people that form it. As Liberty introduces each of her family members to readers, she recounts a special memory or activity she shares with each one, and why she loves them so much.