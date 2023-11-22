Author Angela L. Rodriguez’s New Book, "Hallelujah's Great Ride," Centers Around a Special Horse Who is Honored to be Chosen to Bring Jesus to Earth at the Second Coming
Recent release “Hallelujah's Great Ride” from Covenant Books author Angela L. Rodriguez is a delightful story of a pure white horse named Hallelujah who wonders what it would be like if he was chosen to be Jesus's steed during his return to Earth. After learning that his dream is to come true, Hallelujah begins to prepare for the Second Coming with much anticipation and excitement.
Orlando, FL, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela L. Rodriguez, a contributing writer for Intercessors for America, has completed her new book, “Hallelujah's Great Ride”: a captivating tale of a glorious white horse named Hallelujah who lives in Heaven and wishes more than anything to be a part of Jesus’s Second Coming on Earth.
An author of several books about biblical prophecy and Jesus’s glorious return, Angela L. Rodriguez uses her websites, 67owls.com and 100trumpets.com, to blog about the signs of the times, the Hebraic roots of the Bible, and the historical connections between Israel and the United States. As a former elementary school teacher, she enjoys creating characters and stories that will help children and adults understand the Bible, as well as create curiosity and hope within their hearts.
Rodriguez writes, “Have you ever wondered what it will be like when Jesus returns at the Second Coming? Do you anticipate that grand moment when he steps foot on earth to restore the world under his reign? Hallelujah is a beautiful white horse who lives in heaven. Being bright and curious, he can't help but wonder about these things. He imagines himself being part of this amazing moment in heaven's history when he hears the prophecies about Jesus's triumphant return on a white horse. But he wonders how and when it will all take place. Join Hallelujah on his journey to find these answers and let your heart be filled with the hope of Jesus's glorious return.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angela L. Rodriguez’s new book draws upon both Scripture verses and the author’s own imagination to help present information about Jesus’s Second Coming in an easily digestible tale for readers of all ages. Through sharing this charming story, the author hopes to get readers excited about Jesus’s triumphant return, providing hope and anticipation for that fateful day of salvation and glory that young readers will be excited to be a part of.
Readers can purchase “Hallelujah's Great Ride” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
