Author Angela L. Rodriguez’s New Book, "Hallelujah's Great Ride," Centers Around a Special Horse Who is Honored to be Chosen to Bring Jesus to Earth at the Second Coming

Recent release “Hallelujah's Great Ride” from Covenant Books author Angela L. Rodriguez is a delightful story of a pure white horse named Hallelujah who wonders what it would be like if he was chosen to be Jesus's steed during his return to Earth. After learning that his dream is to come true, Hallelujah begins to prepare for the Second Coming with much anticipation and excitement.