Author J.f. Paulsen’s New Book, "Unlived Lives," Follows a Complex World Leader and Offers an Unfamiliar Paradigm and Perspective That Are Often Overlooked
Recent release “Unlived Lives” from Covenant Books author J.F. Paulsen is an exciting novel that follows President Robert Stark, a complex, driven, God-fearing individual, balancing a thirst for power and prestige with deeply held religious beliefs.
Bloomfield Hills, MI, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.F. Paulsen, who has been a lawyer for over thirty-five years, has completed his new book, “Unlived Lives”: a fascinating novel that takes readers into the mind of a complex leader.
Robert Stark, in his Oval Office, planning campaign events for reelection, discusses his memoirs and interactions with twelve opaque individuals who suddenly disappear. Lisa Funk, recording the conversations, expresses concerns to the chief of staff. Hoping for redemption, Stark, remorseful, realizes his understanding of life events is not real, and delving into prior experiences and traumas in his life, he comes to see the world as it is, not as he imagined.
The group working with Stark is unable to grasp how he knows information about the shadowy individuals until the existence of the twelve is offered from a vastly different orientation. Recounted from a point of view of the missing, the story has disconcerting characters and startling scenes and situations. The views could be considered controversial by those not open to considering ideas disparate from their own.
Author J.F. Paulsen has penned two other novels on vastly different topics. “Blueprint for Genocide” is a historical novel about an American Armenian family discovering information at their family summer home on Lake Huron's shores. The evidence found provides the family with proof that the Armenian Genocide in the early 1900s was planned. “Mel’s Murder” can be read as a sequel to “Blueprint for Genocide,” or as a stand-alone murder mystery, with historical undertones about why the murder occurred. Both novels are available on Amazon Books.
Paulsen writes, “Outside of the UT College of Natural Sciences and other academic research institutions, Manny was viewed as a geek by most on the Austin campus. Socially awkward, he looked like a pimple-faced high school sophomore. During his first year at UT, as a favorite target of the UT football players, he was mocked and taunted and called science nerd. It was his bad luck to live in a dormitory and on a hall which included many freshman football players. Big and dumb country boys who could play a child’s game. But Manny tried to not let the jocks bother him. Being mistreated and victimized his whole life, he dreamed of becoming a famous scientist who would change the world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.F. Paulsen’s new book keeps readers guessing about how Robert Stark’s story will unfold.
Readers can purchase “Unlived Lives” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
