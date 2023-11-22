Author J.f. Paulsen’s New Book, "Unlived Lives," Follows a Complex World Leader and Offers an Unfamiliar Paradigm and Perspective That Are Often Overlooked

Recent release “Unlived Lives” from Covenant Books author J.F. Paulsen is an exciting novel that follows President Robert Stark, a complex, driven, God-fearing individual, balancing a thirst for power and prestige with deeply held religious beliefs.