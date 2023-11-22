Author Alan Featherstone’s New Book, "Recovery the Hard Way," is the Compelling Finale of the Author’s "Hard" Series and Follows a Family as They Face a Test of Faith

Recent release “Recovery the Hard Way” from Covenant Books author Alan Featherstone is a spellbinding tale of a husband and wife who encounter disaster after an avalanche destroys their newly opened ski camp in Arizona. Despite this tragedy, Cutler and Baylee do their best to face this challenge head-on, along with the strain it places on their faith and their marriage.