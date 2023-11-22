Author Alan Featherstone’s New Book, "Recovery the Hard Way," is the Compelling Finale of the Author’s "Hard" Series and Follows a Family as They Face a Test of Faith
Recent release “Recovery the Hard Way” from Covenant Books author Alan Featherstone is a spellbinding tale of a husband and wife who encounter disaster after an avalanche destroys their newly opened ski camp in Arizona. Despite this tragedy, Cutler and Baylee do their best to face this challenge head-on, along with the strain it places on their faith and their marriage.
Miramar Beach, FL, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alan Featherstone, a retired pilot and a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his new book, “Recovery the Hard Way”: a gripping story of a former US Air Force aviator who, along with his wife, faces a tragedy when an avalanche buries his ski camp, leading to the ultimate test of his faith and marriage in the wake of disaster.
The son of a US Army officer, author Alan Featherstone lived the exciting and peripatetic life of an army brat—moving frequently, living overseas, and saying goodbye to old friends and hello to new ones every couple of years. After his family settled in Virginia, Featherstone finished his K–12 schooling and attended the University of Virginia, where he graduated with honors and was commissioned into the US Air Force. He then earned his pilot wings and began the adventure of a lifetime. After a full career in the Air Force, he spent another twenty years in the private sector. Now retired, he and his wife, Linda Lewis Featherstone, reside on Florida’s Emerald Coast, where they enjoy the beach life and hosting friends and family in their home.
“Having recently taken a medical retirement from the US Air Force, Cutler Walker and his wife, Baylee Madison, and their two young children move from California to Virginia,” writes Featherstone. “Madison accepts a high-level job at the Pentagon while Walker goes into business with an old friend, and they start an aviation services company. They also join an investment team and buy a tract of land in Arizona and build a ski camp on it. Madison soon leaves government service and starts her own law firm. They are living the American dream when tragedy, in the form of an avalanche at their ski camp, strikes. The avalanche and its aftermath test their marriage, their professional lives, and even their faith in God. Friends, family, and the Lord stood by them as they learned how challenging the road to recovery could be.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alan Featherstone’s new book is the final entry in the author’s “Hard” series and serves as a sequel to both “Hard Road to Redemption” and “One Hard Day”. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Featherstone weaves a compelling and character-driven tale of overcoming life’s greatest challenges with the help of family and God that is sure to inspire readers to never lose faith in the face of whatever life may throw their way.
Readers can purchase “Recovery the Hard Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
