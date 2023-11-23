Author A.G. Beltman’s New Book, “Without Saying a Word,” Follows a Young Widower Who Becomes Close to a Widow While Building a Goat Farm for Herself and Her Three Sons
Recent release “Without Saying a Word” from Covenant Books author A.G. Beltman centers around a young widower named Elliot who ends up helping out a widow named Julia and her three sons. After developing a close bond with her youngest, Elliot finds himself hopelessly attracted to Julia despite his fears of opening up to love once more but is unsure if she feels the same way.
Wyoming, MI, November 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.G. Beltman has completed her new book, “Without Saying a Word”: a captivating story of a young man whose world is shattered after the loss of his beloved wife, but soon finds his emotional wounds healing as he opens his heart once more to the possibility of love.
“A young widower was asked by his niece to help a widowed friend of hers with three young sons,” writes Beltman. “He sets out to help them create a goat farm to provide a living for themselves. The youngest son was born with problems, and he captures Elliot’s heart.
“In spite of the fact that he vowed never to marry again, he falls in love and finds his heart mended by the love of a little boy…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, A.G. Beltman’s new book will take readers on a magnificent journey as two heartbroken souls find solace and comfort in one another, all through the love of a child. Stirring and character-driven, Beltman weaves a deeply emotional novel that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Without Saying a Word” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
