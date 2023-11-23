Author A.G. Beltman’s New Book, “Without Saying a Word,” Follows a Young Widower Who Becomes Close to a Widow While Building a Goat Farm for Herself and Her Three Sons

Recent release “Without Saying a Word” from Covenant Books author A.G. Beltman centers around a young widower named Elliot who ends up helping out a widow named Julia and her three sons. After developing a close bond with her youngest, Elliot finds himself hopelessly attracted to Julia despite his fears of opening up to love once more but is unsure if she feels the same way.