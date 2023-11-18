Spencer Savings Bank to Open New Financial Center in Edison
Spencer Savings Bank plans to open a new financial center in Edison, NJ, expected to open in December at 3900 Park Ave. (Ste. 108).
Elmwood Park, NJ, November 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s leading community banks, is preparing to open a new financial center in Edison, NJ. The new financial center is anticipated to open in December and will be located at 3900 Park Ave. (Ste. 108).
The Edison location is one of 27 full-service Spencer Savings Bank financial centers located throughout New Jersey, spanning 7 counties. This latest addition will be the bank’s first location in Middlesex County.
“We are excited to be opening our doors in the beautiful town of Edison, NJ. We look forward to building strong partnerships there and helping our Edison community grow and thrive,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “We are very proud to offer the Edison community the best that community banking has to offer - exceptional service delivered by highly qualified consultative bankers who are personally committed to building long-term customer relationships by understanding their client’s financial needs and aspirations and providing solutions from an innovative suite of business and consumer products/services.”
The new 2,183 square foot financial center features a contemporary design with an open, bright floor plan and the latest technology that features a drive-up facility, an interactive teller kiosk in the financial center which allows customers to self-serve or connect with bankers via video from our best-in-class, customer service team which will be available from 8am-8pm, M-F and 9am-2pm on Saturday. There will also be a team of banking professionals on hand in the financial center to help customers with more complex transactions and needs. The bank is highly committed to the communities it serves and will be offering, for free, the use of its conference room to businesses and community organizations in the Edison community. The financial center will also feature a business loan production office ready to assist the business community with all of their business and commercial loan needs.
Spencer Savings Bank meets the full range of individual, business, commercial and municipal banking needs through a broad menu of banking products and services. With roots as a community bank, the bank is highly committed to supporting local businesses and community organizations. Celebrations are scheduled for January 2024. The bank will also be offering a number of attractive grand opening special offers. More information will follow soon.
For media inquiries and information, contact Anita Guerrero, Spencer’s Vice President and Corporate Communications Director, at (201) 703-3800 or aguerrero@spencersavings.com.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
