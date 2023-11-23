Rita Rodda’s Newly Released "Love Illusions" is a Heart Wrenching Story of Abuse, Manipulation, and the Unexpected
“Love Illusions” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rita Rodda is an empowering message of encouragement to anyone currently effected by domestic abuse as a deeply personal story unfolds.
Boise, ID, November 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Love Illusions”: a potent reminder of the dangers and realities of domestic violence. “Love Illusions” is the creation of published author Rita Rodda, who is a born and raised hometown girl from Boise, Idaho. She is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. For over ten years, she has wanted to share her story with other victims/survivors of domestic violence. That time is now, and if she can help one person, she will feel accomplished.
Rodda shares, “When a marriage crumbles, Jasmine, a hardworking mother of three, finds herself intrigued by a new relationship. Dirk seemed different than other men she had met. The relationship was budding quickly. Could she finally find happiness that she had so desperately longed for? He was a former marine sniper, financially stable, generous, and kind. Everyone liked him, especially Jasmine’s mother.
“That was the illusion!
“Jasmine discovers Dirk’s secrets, and things quickly unravel to expose deceit, lies, and misfortune. She was not prepared for what lay ahead or to what length this man would go to ruin her. That love illusion was coming to light.
“How could things be so wrongly perceived, a deception and betrayal?
“Follow her journey and the message she wants to leave to anyone in a domestic violence situation or if you are a friend of a victim.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Rodda’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as Jasmine’s fate unfolds through emotionally charged reflections.
Consumers can purchase “Love Illusions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Illusions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rodda shares, “When a marriage crumbles, Jasmine, a hardworking mother of three, finds herself intrigued by a new relationship. Dirk seemed different than other men she had met. The relationship was budding quickly. Could she finally find happiness that she had so desperately longed for? He was a former marine sniper, financially stable, generous, and kind. Everyone liked him, especially Jasmine’s mother.
“That was the illusion!
“Jasmine discovers Dirk’s secrets, and things quickly unravel to expose deceit, lies, and misfortune. She was not prepared for what lay ahead or to what length this man would go to ruin her. That love illusion was coming to light.
“How could things be so wrongly perceived, a deception and betrayal?
“Follow her journey and the message she wants to leave to anyone in a domestic violence situation or if you are a friend of a victim.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Rodda’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as Jasmine’s fate unfolds through emotionally charged reflections.
Consumers can purchase “Love Illusions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Illusions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories