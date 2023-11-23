Randal Smith’s New Book, "Never Walk Alone," Follows a Young College Student's Fight to Clear His Name After Being Wrongfully Imprisoned for a Crime He Didn't Commit
Greer, SC, November 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Randal Smith, a loving husband and father of two daughters, has completed his most recent book, “Never Walk Alone”: a gripping story of a young man who finds his life and college career upended after being wrongfully imprisoned, forcing him to find a way to clear his name.
Randal shares, “Tony Johnson, a.k.a Tone, is the first in his family to get a scholarship to college. When visiting back home for spring break, everything takes a turn for the worse. Now he finds himself in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Will Tone, with the help of an inmate named Conscious, get his conviction overturned, or will he get caught up with some heavy hitters who can lead him down a dark path to a life behind bars?”
Published by Fulton Books, Randal Smith’s book is a powerful look at America’s prison system and the ways in which it can destroy lives and drag people down, including innocent men and women who get caught in its snare. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Randal draws upon his own experiences to weave a compelling novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound and stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Never Walk Alone” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
