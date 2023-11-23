Author Abbi Weber’s New Book, "Elevendy," is a Poignant Story of a Man Who Disappears from His Life When His World is Disrupted by the 9/11 Attacks

Recent release “Elevendy” from Covenant Books author Abbi Weber is a compelling tale centering around Michael Brandt, who finds himself near the World Trade Center on 9/11, and not only runs from the disaster, but from the rest of his life as well. After disappearing so many years ago, Michael must piece his life back together, making amends with those he hurt, including his own daughter.