Author Abbi Weber’s New Book, "Elevendy," is a Poignant Story of a Man Who Disappears from His Life When His World is Disrupted by the 9/11 Attacks
Recent release “Elevendy” from Covenant Books author Abbi Weber is a compelling tale centering around Michael Brandt, who finds himself near the World Trade Center on 9/11, and not only runs from the disaster, but from the rest of his life as well. After disappearing so many years ago, Michael must piece his life back together, making amends with those he hurt, including his own daughter.
Saint Paul, MN, November 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Abbi Weber, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who incorporates her over fifty years of experience as an administrative assistant and her extensive family background into her writing, has completed her new book, “Elevendy”: a gripping story of a man whose life is forever changed as he uses the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center to walk away from his life and be among the missing.
“Michael Brandt has an early morning appointment in the north tower of the NATO buildings on September 11, 2001,” writes Weber. “Arriving in the city with time to spare, he stops in a coffee shop a short way from the tower to have a cup of coffee and read the morning newspaper. Time gets away from him. He hears a woman cry out and watches with the rest of the customers as the first airplane flies into the north tower. Horrified, they see the second airplane appear, repeating the path of the first, this time into the other tower. A man in a hard hat shouts, ‘We’ve got to get out of here! Those buildings are going to come down!’
“Panic takes over the group, and they join others in the street, running for shelter against the falling buildings. Michael joins them, but he walks carefully to avoid stumbling or hurting someone else. The others walk to safety, to their homes, to the subway trains leaving the area. Michael keeps on walking. Walking away, until…he disappears.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Abbi Weber’s new book is a powerful love story that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow Michael Brandt’s incredible journey of being reunited with his daughter after that fateful day. Heartfelt and character-driven, Weber weaves a deeply emotional novel that readers won’t be able to put down and is sure to leave them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Elevendy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Michael Brandt has an early morning appointment in the north tower of the NATO buildings on September 11, 2001,” writes Weber. “Arriving in the city with time to spare, he stops in a coffee shop a short way from the tower to have a cup of coffee and read the morning newspaper. Time gets away from him. He hears a woman cry out and watches with the rest of the customers as the first airplane flies into the north tower. Horrified, they see the second airplane appear, repeating the path of the first, this time into the other tower. A man in a hard hat shouts, ‘We’ve got to get out of here! Those buildings are going to come down!’
“Panic takes over the group, and they join others in the street, running for shelter against the falling buildings. Michael joins them, but he walks carefully to avoid stumbling or hurting someone else. The others walk to safety, to their homes, to the subway trains leaving the area. Michael keeps on walking. Walking away, until…he disappears.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Abbi Weber’s new book is a powerful love story that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow Michael Brandt’s incredible journey of being reunited with his daughter after that fateful day. Heartfelt and character-driven, Weber weaves a deeply emotional novel that readers won’t be able to put down and is sure to leave them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Elevendy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories